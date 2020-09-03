Details on car crash on Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of South Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh closed due to a three-vehicle crash. Michigan State Police and Lansing Police were called to the scene along with clean-up crew.

Reports said the accident came after a police chase. After the chase, the police vehicle may have been involved in the crash.

On the official MSP First District Twitter account, they stated the following:

Troopers on scene at Cavanaugh Rd & Pennsylvania Ave in Lansing for a traffic crash. Troopers attempted to arrest a subject on a felony warrant and a pursuit ensued after the suspect’s vehicle struck several police vehicles including undercover vehicles. Troopers continued to pic.twitter.com/83BVQ5qmSp — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 2, 2020

WILX is working to learn even more about the collision that happened earlier on Wednesday. As we get more information, we will update you.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.