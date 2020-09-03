Advertisement

Details on car crash on Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh

A car crash at Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh.
A car crash at Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh.(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of South Pennsylvania and Cavanaugh closed due to a three-vehicle crash. Michigan State Police and Lansing Police were called to the scene along with clean-up crew.

Reports said the accident came after a police chase. After the chase, the police vehicle may have been involved in the crash.

On the official MSP First District Twitter account, they stated the following:

WILX is working to learn even more about the collision that happened earlier on Wednesday. As we get more information, we will update you.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

