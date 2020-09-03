Business facilities and fall sports officials await governor’s decision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite their protests, gym owners might have to wait a little longer to open their doors to the public.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she would make a decision on reopening gyms very soon. However, there was no hint from the governor’s office that she would officially announce the opening of gyms, movie theaters, and similar facilities.

Additionally, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) is growing impatient. On Wednesday afternoon, the governor said she’ll make a decision on fall sports in the coming days. The MHSAA is not the only group waiting for guidelines for fall sports.

Student athletes and families across the state are hoping their seasons will not be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the MHSAA said the decision on whether to play fall sports should be up to Gov. Whitmer. They will simply follow suit.

All fall sports are allowed to compete in Northern Michigan as well as the Upper Peninsula. Other regions are still in Phase Four of Governor’s MI Safe Start Plan.

