White House says the CDC is planning a nationwide order blocking evictions

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The White House said the CDC plans to issue a nationwide order, that will temporary block millions of renters from being evicted through Dec. 31.

The move would apply to individual renters who expect to earn under $99,000 this year or $198,000 for joint filers.

But if renters are looking for protection, they will have to show that they faced financial hardships because of Covid-19 and have made an active effort to seek government assistance.

Renters will also need to show that they would likely become homeless or have to move into crowded housing if they were evicted.

