Tigers Add Derek Hill to Roster

(WNDU)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Wednesday placed outfielder JaCoby Jones on he ten day injured list with a fractured hand. He was hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s 12-1 win at Milwaukee over the Brewers. In a corresponding move the Tigers added Derek Hill to their roster from their minor league training complex. The Tigers have won six straight games, have a 17-16 record with 27 games remaining and close out their two game series at Milwaukee Wednesday night.

In My View 9/1/2020: NFL

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Tim Staudt
I hope the NFL does away with pre season games permanently. It’s a possibility. Why play games that have little value besides evaluating backup players. More anticipation for this season ahead with the first game here on channel 10 a week from Thursday, Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Players health would seemingly be so much better with fewer games—why not pre season games be wiped out to the best interests of all concerned.

