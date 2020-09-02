Tigers Add Derek Hill to Roster

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Wednesday placed outfielder JaCoby Jones on he ten day injured list with a fractured hand. He was hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s 12-1 win at Milwaukee over the Brewers. In a corresponding move the Tigers added Derek Hill to their roster from their minor league training complex. The Tigers have won six straight games, have a 17-16 record with 27 games remaining and close out their two game series at Milwaukee Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.