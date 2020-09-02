Advertisement

State reps introduce nursing home reform bills

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID in nursing homes has brought to light several issues that have plagued the industry for years, lawmakers say.

Wednesday, a group of bipartisan state representatives introduced a package of bills that focus on those issues.

The bills would require certain data be recorded, require notification to residents and their families when someone is diagnosed with a contagious disease, increase hourly wages for care facility employees and require facilities to post information on how to file a complaint.

Next, the bills will be heard by the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residential streets of Jackson getting repairs

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Former MSU football player Kirk Cousins on COVID: “If I die, I die.”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Cousins gave the remarks during a recent podcast interview.

News

Governor Whitmer met with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
During her meeting with Dr. Birx, the governor further reiterated the need for a national mask mandate that she says could save thousands of American lives.

News

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged fake police officer at Albion College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s office, a student was patted down by a person who stated that they were a police officer. However, there is no record of the alleged suspecct as ever being in law enforcement.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Will Gov. Whitmer Lift the Ban on Gyms Wednesday?

Updated: 6 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

Greater Lansing Domino’s are looking to hire 75 people

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

News

White House says the CDC is planning a nationwide order blocking evictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The move would apply to individual renters who expect to earn under $99,000 this year or $198,000 for joint filers.

News

Granger Waste Services will be closed on Labor Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Commerical trash and recycling customers might see delays to their service because of the closure.

News

Governor Whitmer proclaims September 2nd as Greatest Generation Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Greatest Generation Day will honor the sacrifices of those born between 1901 – 1927.

News

Fraternity member kicked out for painted message in front of rock

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Tuesday evening, a Michigan State University fraternity kicks out one of its members who allegedly took part in writing a disturbing message painted below the rock last week.