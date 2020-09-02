State reps introduce nursing home reform bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID in nursing homes has brought to light several issues that have plagued the industry for years, lawmakers say.

Wednesday, a group of bipartisan state representatives introduced a package of bills that focus on those issues.

The bills would require certain data be recorded, require notification to residents and their families when someone is diagnosed with a contagious disease, increase hourly wages for care facility employees and require facilities to post information on how to file a complaint.

Next, the bills will be heard by the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee.

