Advertisement

Some DC sites could be renamed, removed following committee report

Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial are among them
In this April 22, 2009 file photo, the White House, Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial are seen in Washington.
In this April 22, 2009 file photo, the White House, Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial are seen in Washington.(AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Washington D.C. committee released a report Tuesday recommending the renaming, removal or contextualizing of various public schools, residential buildings and campuses, public spaces and government buildings in the district.

Mayor Muriel Bowser appointed the committee in July to work on “evaluating named DC Government-owned facilities and making recommendations as to what, if any, actions need to be taken if the namesake is inconsistent with DC values and in some way encouraged the oppression of African Americans and other communities of color or contributed to our long history of systemic racism.”

The committee was formed in response to the George Floyd protests.

“Since July 15, we have worked with eight working group members and more than twenty staff members to engage residents, examine policy and conduct research in making the recommendations contained herein,” a letter from the chairs said, “Our decision-making prism focused on key disqualifying histories, including participation in slavery, systemic racism, mistreatment of, or actions that suppressed equality for, persons of color, women and LGBTQ communities and violation of the DC Human Right Act.”

In the report, the committee called on the mayor to use her position to recommend the federal government remove, relocate or contextualize specific statues and memorials -- notably, the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Others include:

  • Christopher Columbus – Columbus Fountain (federal)
  • Benjamin Franklin – Benjamin Franklin Statue (federal)
  • Andrew Jackson – Andrew Jackson Statue (federal)
  • Thomas Jefferson – Jefferson Memorial (federal)
  • George Mason – George Mason Memorial (federal)
  • Francis Griffith Newlands – Newlands Memorial Fountain (federal)
  • Albert Pike – Albert Pike Statue (federal)
  • George Washington – Washington Monument, George Washington Statue (federal)

The committee “has made several recommendations to standardize and improve the process by which assets are named going forward.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Pole Express and all other train excursions to not operate in 2020

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) has since decided to not operate any excursions in 2020.

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their “exposure notification” system, which is designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Latest News

News

2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.

News

Missing man’s body found in assisted living center basement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A 38-year-old Detroit man reported missing in March from an east side assisted living center has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

National

Tropical Storm Omar forms as Nana approaches Central America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

News

Governor Whitmer to hold press conference on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will address Michigan residents.

Coronavirus

US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
White House spokesman Judd Deere says the U.S. will continue engaging with its global partners to defeat the virus.

News

Back to Learning: Local schools preparing for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The state said there are five outbreaks in K-12 schools. One of those outbreaks is in a mid-Michigan school, but the state isn’t saying which building or district.