North Pole Express and all other train excursions to not operate in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) has since decided to not operate any excursions in 2020. The excursions included are the Fall Color Tours and North Pole Express.

Due to COVID-19 and its capacity restrictions, excursion trains are considered high risk.

However, this is the first time in 16 years that the historic North Pole Express will not be offered. Thousands of guests come to Owosso to experience the North Pole Express every single year, so guests are understandably disappointed.

Also, the Steam Railroading Institute is facing its own challenges. SRI is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about steam era railroading in Michigan and the Great Lakes region. This includes the preservation of the skills and technology for maintaining steam locomotives by operating steam era equipment and providing the experience of steam locomotives in actual operation.

Without funding and temporary shutdown amid COVID-19, the year-round train excursions will not be able to continue.

Donations can be made by visiting here or mailing them via donation: P.O. Box 665, Owosso, MI 48867.

