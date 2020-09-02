NCAA Furloughs Its Entire Staff

-UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA will furlough its entire Indianapolis-based staff of about 600 employees for three to eight weeks in a cost-saving move. A memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press was sent by NCAA President Mark Emmert to the association’s more than 1,200 member schools Wednesday. Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough. Some staff will be furloughed for up to eight weeks.