NBA Fines Morris

-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) of the Dallas Mavericks, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee. Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks. Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, triggering an automatic ejection. Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg.