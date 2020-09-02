Advertisement

Michigan regulators want to revoke daycare’s license

LARA said child was missing from day care for 20 minutes
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan wants to revoke an Eaton Township daycare’s license.

The Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended the license for “Manda’s Silly Monsters” last week during an appeals process.

LARA said daycare owner Amanda Pruden-Delp didn’t know a four year old got out of a fenced-in play area on July 17. The state said the child was on Perkey Road and people driving by were calling 9-1-1.

The child was missing for 20 minutes.

According to the notice, Pruden-Delp can’t operate a daycare, but she does have a chance to appeal.

News 10 tried getting in touch with her Wednesday, but we haven’t heard back.

