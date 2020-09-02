MHSAA seeking answers on status of high school athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has shared some concerns about the pending status of high school athletics. Though many schools have decided to forgo sports or have chosen to postpone sports until spring, student athletes and parents still want answers.

Governor Whitmer gave a press conference on Wednesday; stating she will fully address high school athletics soon.

Mark Uyl, executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, in response to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s comments. He said the following:

“The MHSAA has been in constant contact with the Governor’s office seeking answers and direction for fall sports under EO 160 since that order was issued, expressing the urgency for these decisions on behalf of our member school students, staff and families. This direct communication will continue and we will take Governor Whitmer at her word today that decisions will be made and shared with everyone very soon. We will have no other comment or media availability until the Governor addresses these athletic questions.”

