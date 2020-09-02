Advertisement

Governor Whitmer met with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

(WSAZ)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx today in Lansing to discuss Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Dr. Birx as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan. This virus remains a serious threat to our families, our frontline workers, and our economy, and what’s needed is more support at the federal level to help us expand testing, ensure everyone wears a mask while in public, support our frontline workers and small businesses, and save lives,” said Governor Whitmer. “I reiterated the need for enhanced federal leadership and clear, consistent communication across the Administration during my meeting with Dr. Birx, and I am hopeful that she will take this message back to the president in order to help us protect our families.”

The governor expressed concerns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) abrupt change last week that discourages asymptomatic testing even among individuals who may have been exposed.

“This updated guidance, while voluntary, runs counter to what we are learning about this disease and jeopardizes our ability to return to school and work safely,” she said.

During her meeting with Dr. Birx, the governor further reiterated the need for a national mask mandate that she says could save thousands of American lives.

The governor also spoke with Dr. Birx about the important role the Michigan National Guard plays in implementing Michigan’s testing plan. The Michigan National Guard has been crucial in assisting the Department of Corrections with testing MDOC staff and people serving time in Michigan prisons.

To date, the state has also facilitated testing for over 40,837 residents and staff in nursing homes.

President Trump has imposed a 25 percent state cost share for funding the Michigan National Guard COVID-19 response from August 21 to December 31, 2020. This places additional financial burdens on the state, making it more difficult for the Michigan National Guard to support the state’s testing goals and save lives.

In her meeting with Dr. Birx, the governor requested the Administration restore full federal funding for the Michigan National Guard to support Michigan’s testing operations in vulnerable settings like nursing homes and prisons.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former MSU football player Kirk Cousins on Covid: “If I die,i die.”

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Kirk Cousins on Covid: “If I die,i die.”

News

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged fake police officer at Albion College

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s office, a student was patted down by a person who stated that they were a police officer. However, there is no record of the alleged suspecct as ever being in law enforcement.

VOD Recordings

Will Gov. Whitmer Lift the Ban on Gyms Wednesday?

Updated: 4 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

Greater Lansing Domino’s are looking to hire 75 people

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Latest News

News

White House says the CDC is planning a nationwide order blocking evictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The move would apply to individual renters who expect to earn under $99,000 this year or $198,000 for joint filers.

News

Granger Waste Services will be closed on Labor Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Commerical trash and recycling customers might see delays to their service because of the closure.

News

Governor Whitmer proclaims September 2nd as Greatest Generation Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Greatest Generation Day will honor the sacrifices of those born between 1901 – 1927.

News

Fraternity member kicked out for painted message in front of rock

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Tuesday evening, a Michigan State University fraternity kicks out one of its members who allegedly took part in writing a disturbing message painted below the rock last week.

News

North Pole Express and all other train excursions to not operate in 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) has since decided to not operate any excursions in 2020.

News

2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.