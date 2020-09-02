In My View 9/2/2020: Michigan athletics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even mighty Michigan can’t stomach the thought of losing about $100 million without football this fall and even if it does return at some point the losses will still be great. Michigan is eliminating 21 jobs in its athletic department and I’ll bet those jobs could have been eliminated long ago as is the case with most major athletic departments. Most of these colleges are laden with fat in their budgets and they are only paring back because of the pandemic and they are forced to make such financial moves for survival.

