Health officials confirm 524 new coronavirus cases

(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 2, Michigan health officials have reported 524 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 14 deaths. The state totals now sit at 103,710 cases and 6,509 deaths.

Clinton County reports 429 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 461 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,766 cases and 40 deaths.

Jackson County reports 830 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 407 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

