Greater Lansing Domino’s are looking to hire 75 people

(WHSV)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Domino’s franchise-owned locations in the Greater Lansing area announced in a news release that they are looking to hire more than 75 new team members across 13 stores throughout the area.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Eric Arntson, a Lansing-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the area said have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include wearing a mask at all times, and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Arntson. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™ to those who prefer it.”

Domino’s stores said want to make sure they’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Arntson. “Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

