Granger Waste Services will be closed on Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Granger Waste Services will be closed Monday because of Labor Day.

Residential trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day for the whole week.

Normal collections will resume Monday, Sept.14.

Commerical trash and recycling customers might see delays to their service because of the closure.

The recycling drop-off center will operate as usual.

