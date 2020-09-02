Advertisement

Governor Whitmer proclaims September 2nd as Greatest Generation Day

((source: WJRT))
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release that she has proclaimed Sept. 2, 2020 as “Greatest Generation Day in Michigan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and to encourage Michiganders across the state to honor members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifices during World War II,” the news release said.

“From the founding of the nation to our current crisis, Michiganders have always shown a willingness to sacrifice for the common good,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are grateful for members of the Greatest Generation who set the example of sacrifice by serving in uniform, working in fields and factories to produce materials for victory, and supporting war efforts at home. Their work is an inspiration to our collective efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We can honor the Greatest Generation’s sacrifices by doing our part by wearing a mask and staying socially distant to protect ourselves and others from the virus.”

The Greatest Generation Day will honor the sacrifices of those born between 1901 – 1927.

It is a generation that came of age during the Great Depression, and later supported the United States during World War II. The Greatest Generation faced hardships and sacrifices, but never faltered in their loyalty to the nation. September 2, 2020 commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

