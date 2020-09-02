Advertisement

Fraternity member kicked out for painted message in front of rock

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday evening, a Michigan State University fraternity kicked out one of its members who allegedly took part in writing a disturbing message painted below the rock last week.

The incident was first reported last Wednesday. Then, the rock was painted to say Trump 2020. But, the message that struck a nerve with some members of the Michigan State University community was: “Black Lives Matter sucks.”

One student was very emotionally upset due to seeing this message displayed on campus. Evan Morton is speaking out following a former member of MSU Phi Gamma Delta who allegedly participated in writing a message painted in front of the rock.

“This person’s actions made me feel unsafe on campus and unwanted,” said MSU student Evan Morton.

Last week, Morton accused another fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, for writing the disturbing message because their Greek letters were seen on the rock. He has since apologized to the fraternity.

“That was a false accusation on my part. So to them and for their fraternity brothers, I apologize for my part,” said Morton.

On Monday evening, Phi Gamma Delta made a public post stating it was one of their members and not a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.

Morton said he is glad that the fraternity made a statement, but he thinks it should not have happened in the first place.

“What they’ve done, as far as making it known that a fraternity member did put this situation on the forefront, and actually acknowledge it instead of leave it under the way.”

In their official statement, it stated the following:

“It was brought to our attention that a member of our organization allegedly participated in the acts. When we found out about the allegations, we immediately held an internal investigation along with contacting our graduate advisors and international fraternity representatives. At this time, the individual is no longer affiliated with our chapter.”

Now, Morton is looking to the university to take action to make sure racial injustice doesn’t happen on campus again.

“I want to implore MSU, especially President Stanley, to do something about these situations that happen on campus,” said Morton.

The University nor the fraternity have commented on the situation. WILX will keep you updated.

