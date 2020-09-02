Advertisement

Former MSU football player Kirk Cousins on Covid: “If I die,i die.”

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kirk Cousins, the former MSU football star is in some hot water. His comments about the coronavirus have caused a bit of a kerfuffle. Cousin’s is the number 1 trending topic on twitter as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In the podcast “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” on Spotify, he said that “he’ll ride it out and let nature take it’s course” about 13 minutes into the interview. He also said that his concern level about the virus is about .000001. Finally he said, “If I die, I die.”

The full podcast can be listened to here:

