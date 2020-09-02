Former MSU football player Kirk Cousins on Covid: “If I die,i die.”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kirk Cousins, the former MSU football star is in some hot water. His comments about the coronavirus have caused a bit of a kerfuffle. Cousin’s is the number 1 trending topic on twitter as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In the podcast “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” on Spotify, he said that “he’ll ride it out and let nature take it’s course” about 13 minutes into the interview. He also said that his concern level about the virus is about .000001. Finally he said, “If I die, I die.”

The full podcast can be listened to here:

