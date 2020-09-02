Former MSU AD Mark Hollis discusses the state of college athletics with News 10’s Seth Wells

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10′s Ann Emmerich and Seth Wells sat down with former MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis this week in his first on-camera interview since his retirement in January of 2018.

Hollis discussed the current state of MSU Athletics and the hiring of football coach Mel Tucker. He also dives in to his thoughts on college athletics and the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football to the spring, a decision he says ’bewildered’ him.

