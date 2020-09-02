Advertisement

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged fake police officer at Albion College

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) -The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Albion College that took place on Friday.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s office a student was patted down by a person who claimed to be a police officer. However, police say the person was not in law enforcement.

A release from Sergeant Katrina Herrington of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office stated that on Friday, Aug. 28 at around 1 a.m. an Albion College student was walking near campus in the city of Albion when he was stopped by a white male who identified himself as a police officer.

The man was driving a white Chevrolet Impala with what the student believed were police markings on it. The man then requested to pat down the student. The student complied and a pat search was done.

The student’s coach contacted Albion Department of Public Safety to follow up with the incident, and the Albion Department of Public Safety said that none of their officers were involved in the incident.

The incident information was then passed on to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation. It was determined that no sheriff’s deputies were involved in the incident either.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested that if anyone has information regarding this case or have had something similar occur to them, to please contact Detective Homminga at 269-781-0880 or the Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former MSU football player Kirk Cousins on Covid: “If I die,i die.”

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Kirk Cousins on Covid: “If I die,i die.”

News

Governor Whitmer met with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
During her meeting with Dr. Birx, the governor further reiterated the need for a national mask mandate that she says could save thousands of American lives.

VOD Recordings

Will Gov. Whitmer Lift the Ban on Gyms Wednesday?

Updated: 4 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

Greater Lansing Domino’s are looking to hire 75 people

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Latest News

News

White House says the CDC is planning a nationwide order blocking evictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The move would apply to individual renters who expect to earn under $99,000 this year or $198,000 for joint filers.

News

Granger Waste Services will be closed on Labor Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Commerical trash and recycling customers might see delays to their service because of the closure.

News

Governor Whitmer proclaims September 2nd as Greatest Generation Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Greatest Generation Day will honor the sacrifices of those born between 1901 – 1927.

News

Fraternity member kicked out for painted message in front of rock

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Tuesday evening, a Michigan State University fraternity kicks out one of its members who allegedly took part in writing a disturbing message painted below the rock last week.

News

North Pole Express and all other train excursions to not operate in 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) has since decided to not operate any excursions in 2020.

News

2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.