Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged fake police officer at Albion College

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) -The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Albion College that took place on Friday.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s office a student was patted down by a person who claimed to be a police officer. However, police say the person was not in law enforcement.

A release from Sergeant Katrina Herrington of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office stated that on Friday, Aug. 28 at around 1 a.m. an Albion College student was walking near campus in the city of Albion when he was stopped by a white male who identified himself as a police officer.

The man was driving a white Chevrolet Impala with what the student believed were police markings on it. The man then requested to pat down the student. The student complied and a pat search was done.

The student’s coach contacted Albion Department of Public Safety to follow up with the incident, and the Albion Department of Public Safety said that none of their officers were involved in the incident.

The incident information was then passed on to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation. It was determined that no sheriff’s deputies were involved in the incident either.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested that if anyone has information regarding this case or have had something similar occur to them, to please contact Detective Homminga at 269-781-0880 or the Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

