Blues and Canadiens Make Trade

UNDATED (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis sent Allen and a 2022 seventh-round pick to Montreal for third- and seventh-round picks in this year’s draft. The move clears $4.35 million of salary-cap space for a team with most of its core locked up. The extra room might be enough for the Blues to re-sign top defenseman and Stanley Cup-winning captain Alex Pietrangelo. The 30-year-old was set to be a free agent this fall. Trading Allen also makes it clear Jordan Binnington is the starting goalie of the present and future after he backstopped the Blues to the Cup last year.