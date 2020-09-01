Advertisement

What to do if you receive a mysterious text message

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) -

Mysterious text messages coming to Mid-Michigan cell phones. If you received one, asking you to claim a lost parcel you’re not alone.

“I’ve been getting the messages off and on for a couple of weeks,” said Gail Douglas from Holt.

The new text message scam going around is where a hacker will use a person’s real name and send a message along the lines of, “We came across a parcel from April owed to you. Please claim ownership and schedule for delivery here: (Mysterious link).”

Tech experts say if you do click on the link it could be dangerous. Some people say they knew the text message was a scam as soon as they saw it.

“I just delete them and ignore it cause I know it’s a scam. I know I’m not missing any packages,” said Douglas.

There is concern circling the internet saying this scam is linked to giving out your information to human traffickers.

“Sex trafficking is you know a big concern its a big problem in the area. Especially with teens or my daughter just entering college that’s a huge concern,” added Douglas.

Tech Expert Jeff Dettloff told News 10 in a statement hackers giving out information to traffickers is likely not true.

“The fraudster that sent likely purchased a list of names and phone numbers much like a political campaign does. They are simply blasting it and trying to get someone to act,” said Dettloff.

Dettloff says the best way to protect yourself from these scams is to delete the text and block the number.

Anyone expecting a package and is nervous someone forgot to deliver it should contact the shipping company directly.

To block a phone number on an iPhone click, HERE.

To block a phone number on an Android click, HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

