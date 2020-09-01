Advertisement

US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.

The decision to go it alone, first reported by The Washington Post, follows the White House’s decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO. Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.

Some nations have worked directly to secure supplies of vaccine, but others are pooling efforts to ensure success against a disease that has no geographical boundaries. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.

That cooperative effort, linked with the WHO, would allow nations to take advantage of a portfolio of potential vaccines to ensure their citizens are quickly covered by whichever ones are deemed effective. The WHO says even governments making deals with individual vaccine makers would benefit from joining COVAX because it would provide backup vaccines in case the ones being made through bilateral deals with manufacturers aren’t successful.

“The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere. “This president will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own Food and Drug Administration’s gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested and saves lives.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.

News

Missing man’s body found in assisted living center basement

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A 38-year-old Detroit man reported missing in March from an east side assisted living center has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

National

Tropical Storm Omar forms as Nana approaches Central America

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

News

Governor Whitmer to hold press conference on Wednesday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will address Michigan residents.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Local schools preparing for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The state said there are five outbreaks in K-12 schools. One of those outbreaks is in a mid-Michigan school, but the state isn’t saying which building or district.

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

News

Secretary of State prepares for election worker shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State launches election worker recruitment site.

News

MSU recommending ban for former basketball player

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University has recommended that former basketball player Brock Washington be permanently barred from classes as well as be banned from campus for two years.