LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As many parents and students have expressed frustration with the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football until the fall, it appears President Trump has gotten involved in the matter.

President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that he discussed restarting Big Ten football “immediately” with commissioner Kevin Warren.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.