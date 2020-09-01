Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao awards more than $1B to airports across the country

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced more than $1.2 billion in grants to help airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The money will fund critical airport infrastructure and safety projects at 405 airports.

“All of this is to ensure airports, who are suffering greatly during this COVID-19 crisis, are able to spring back into action when the passengers come back,” Chao said.

The grants are funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and the coronavirus relief package, the CARES Act. Improvements will include reconstructing runways, rehabilitating taxiways, installing runway lighting and adding snow removal equipment.

“All these new investments in airport infrastructure is going to improve the traveling experience for the passenger. We’re going to have better paving on taxiways, so it’ll be a smoother ride out and return,” Chao said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump’s Administration has awarded more than $10 billion to airports across the country.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election News

VP Mike Pence visits Michigan to give remarks

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The marathon campaign day comes immediately following the four-day GOP convention.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Election News

Press briefing with Gov. Whitmer and Sen. Booker

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Cory Booker discuss the state of the economy.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

Election News

What happened at the Republican National Convention Night One

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It is time once again to pick candidates, rally the parties, and choose who will lead the United States of America for the next four years.

Election News

RNC formally renominates Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff

Election News

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:57 AM EDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Election News

Absent voter ballot registration begins

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It is strongly recommended that voters deliver their ballot as early as possible.

Election News

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Election News

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.