Deadline confirmed for driver’s license renewal

(WEAU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the pandemic first started Governor Whitmer issued several executive orders that gave Michiganders leeway in regularly scheduled deadlines for state business. Then, as the pandemic dragged on, many of those orders were extended even made into public acts which have legislative approval. However, the extensions could not go on forever, and now the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has announced that several major renewals will come due at the end of September.

The driver’s license, state ID and vehicle renewal extensions will expire Sept. 30.

Under Public Acts 127-129, those with driver’s license, state ID or vehicle registration that expire between March 1 and Sept. 30 have until Sept. 30 to complete their renewals. That deadline is now a month away and state officials say there are no plans to further extend it, so drivers who haven’t completed their renewals are being encouraged to do so before the end of the month.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to address customer needs during the pandemic, we have expanded our branch hours and added a number of appointments to ensure everyone who needs to is able to renew their driver’s license or ID ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “There are still many available appointments, and anyone who has not handled their renewals is encouraged to do so immediately.”

MDOS recently announced the expansion of Secretary of State branch office hours to accommodate renewals for driver’s licenses and state IDs that expire between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020, and must be renewed in person. Appointments reserved for this specific circumstance remain available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 30. To make an appointment, visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

Many driver’s license and ID renewals also can be completed online at ExpressSOS.com.

Vehicle registration and tab renewals should be completed online, by mail or at one of the 121 self-service stations located across the state. For renewal at a self-service kiosk, drivers only need their license plate number as well as the last four digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (often found printed on a sticker on the driver’s side door) or the renewal noticed mailed to them by MDOS.

