8 MSU employees did not report misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, according to OCR report

(WJRT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to a recently released report from the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) multiple Michigan State University employees failed to come forward with knowledge of misconduct by former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar or former Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine William Strampel.

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, and in 2018 he was sentenced to 175 years in a Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors. In August of 2019 Strampel was sentenced to one year in Ingham County Jail for misconduct of a public official and willful neglect of duty.

According to a statement by MSU president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. more than 40 employees were identified as potentially having received notice of sex discrimination by Nassar or Strample in the report, and of that group most followed policies in place at the time, but some did not. Stanley said in a statement that for those employees identified to have not appropriately reported their knowledge of abuses by Nassar and Strampel, responsive steps have been taken in accordance with university policies. This includes documenting the lack of action in their personnel files.

Several of the individuals identified as having failed to properly report Nassar or Strampel are no longer in their roles or have left MSU.

The report includes former Provost June Youatt and former Associate Vice President for Human Resources Terry Curry as faculty who will face discipline. Additionally members of the advisory council who are still employed at the university, although they are unnamed, will face discipline.

The report also notes that former MSU President Lou Anna Simon did not report any complaint or concern of sex discrimination related to Strampel’s 2015 Review.

President Stanley stated that the university has taken steps to prevent such a situation from occurring again, including among others developing the Sexual Assault Health Care Program in the Center for Survivors. He also indicated that moving forward, the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct strategic plan is in the works.

