One developer unwraps thousands of Christmas decorations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One developer in Manitowoc unwrapped more than he could have ever imagined. When Pete Burback bought the former National Tinsel Manufacturing Company building, he had his own set of expectations.

The National Tinsel Company built its Manitowoc manufacturing facility more than a hundred years ago and it’s had a long history in the city. The building is now facing being turned into apartments.

“It was the largest manufacturer of tinsel in the world,” says Pete Burback.

After name changes and mergers, the facility sold to a developer, sight unseen, at auction about a year ago. Most recently, it has been used as a warehouse for Santa’s Best.

According to Burback, “Looking at low income or retirement housing is what the plan is for this building.”

But, it’s what was found inside the century old building that had the developer and those close to him surprised and humored.

“This is a 90,000 square foot building, it’s three stories,” says Burback, adding, “and we found 50,000 square feet of trees and wreaths that were just in brown boxes upstairs.”

Big trees, little trees, white lights, colored lights, yard decorations and even some stuff for Halloween. There is easily millions of dollars of untouched Christmas inventory, and that doesn’t even include the beauty of the building.

“Every corner you turn, there’s something amazing, the history. We’re probably using the same wood carts that some guy built in 1901 to roll stuff around. It’s just really fun to be working in here,” says Burback.

All of the inventory needs to go in order for the redevelopment to begin. So, the building owner is liquidating it all, offering everything for 50% off as part of a “going out of business” sale.

“You don’t even have to buy anything. Just come down and walk your kid around. It’s like a winter wonderland, and you haven’t seen anything yet. It’s going to be far more magnificent,” says Burback.

The sale at the Christmas Factory Store starts next week. It will run Thursdays to Sundays from 10am-6pm until everything is gone.

