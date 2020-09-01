New Job For Jeremy Sampson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime Lansing area sports magnate Jeremy Sampson has been named vice president of facilities for LAFCU. The announcement was made Tuesday. Sampson is still owner/CEO of Lansing United, an amateur women’s soccer team. His duties at LAFCU include development and support of strategic initiatives involving the credit union’s 10 branches, such as buiding allocation, expansion and modification, research and profitability analysis. He reports to CEO Patrick Spyke. He succeeds Todd Thelen, who is retiring after 27 years with LAFCU.

