New Job For Jeremy Sampson

(WILX)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime Lansing area sports magnate Jeremy Sampson has been named vice president of facilities for LAFCU. The announcement was made Tuesday. Sampson is still owner/CEO of Lansing United, an amateur women’s soccer team. His duties at LAFCU include development and support of strategic initiatives involving the credit union’s 10 branches, such as buiding allocation, expansion and modification, research and profitability analysis. He reports to CEO Patrick Spyke. He succeeds Todd Thelen, who is retiring after 27 years with LAFCU.

In my view the key to this high school sports year may well be the emergence of saliva covid tests that are inexpensive and offer reliable results in just 15 or so minutes. If high school athletes can test entering school on the day of competition, then I think those involved would think it is safer to play sports in any season with an assurance that someone isn’t present who is positive with the virus. The emergence of this test in my view is key at all levels of sport.