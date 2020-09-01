MSU recommending ban for former basketball player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has recommended that former basketball player Brock Washington be permanently barred from classes as well as be banned from campus for two years.

In the report, the recommended ban outlines that Washington would not be able to register for classes nor attend classes. In the event that he chose to not abide by these mandates, Washington could be arrested.

This recommendation comes after finding Washington responsible for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy.

In the Michigan State University’s Office of Institutional Equity’s report, it is stated that Washington engaged in oral and vaginal sexual penetration without consent while an unidentified woman was incapacitated. It is alleged this all occurred on Jan. 19, 2020.

Washington and his legal representation have 10 days to appeal the recommendations and or outcomes before they will go into effect. As of now, Washington is being represented by criminal defense attorney Mary Chartier.

“Mr. Washington is innocent of this allegation, and we absolutely plan to appeal MSU’s decision. And, yes, they want to dismiss him,” said attorney Mary Chartier. “The “hearing process” was, in fact, not a hearing at all. We were never allowed to even question a witness. He was denied basic due process, and then this erroneous decision was issued.”

The report also details the victim’s trauma and fear of seeing Washington in public places. It is noted that Washington has not enrolled in classes since Spring 2020.

Michigan State University’s Anti-Discrimination Policy/Relationship Violence & Sexual Misconduct Policy Appeal Procedures can be found here: https://hr.msu.edu/policies-procedures/university-wide/documents/AppI-ADP-RVSM-Appeal-Procedures.pdf

WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.