Advertisement

MSU recommending ban for former basketball player

Brock Washington (14) scores for the Michigan State University Spartans during the 2019-2020 season.
Brock Washington (14) scores for the Michigan State University Spartans during the 2019-2020 season. (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has recommended that former basketball player Brock Washington be permanently barred from classes as well as be banned from campus for two years.

In the report, the recommended ban outlines that Washington would not be able to register for classes nor attend classes. In the event that he chose to not abide by these mandates, Washington could be arrested.

This recommendation comes after finding Washington responsible for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy.

In the Michigan State University’s Office of Institutional Equity’s report, it is stated that Washington engaged in oral and vaginal sexual penetration without consent while an unidentified woman was incapacitated. It is alleged this all occurred on Jan. 19, 2020.

Washington and his legal representation have 10 days to appeal the recommendations and or outcomes before they will go into effect. As of now, Washington is being represented by criminal defense attorney Mary Chartier.

“Mr. Washington is innocent of this allegation, and we absolutely plan to appeal MSU’s decision. And, yes, they want to dismiss him,” said attorney Mary Chartier.  “The “hearing process” was, in fact, not a hearing at all. We were never allowed to even question a witness. He was denied basic due process, and then this erroneous decision was issued.”

The report also details the victim’s trauma and fear of seeing Washington in public places. It is noted that Washington has not enrolled in classes since Spring 2020.

Michigan State University’s Anti-Discrimination Policy/Relationship Violence & Sexual Misconduct Policy Appeal Procedures can be found here: https://hr.msu.edu/policies-procedures/university-wide/documents/AppI-ADP-RVSM-Appeal-Procedures.pdf

WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Local schools preparing for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
The state said there are five outbreaks in K-12 schools. One of those outbreaks is in a mid-Michigan school, but the state isn’t saying which building or district.

News

Secretary of State prepares for election worker shortage

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State launches election worker recruitment site.

News

Local volunteers helping victims of California wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jace Harper
Lightning strikes have sparked hundreds of wildfires, fueled by dry air from a record-breaking heat wave.

News

Lansing police arrest two after after calls of shots fired from vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police say there was damage to a vehicle, but no injuries.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 718 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 1, Michigan health officials have reported 718 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths.

Community

Greater Lansing Food Bank calls for actions amid increased food insecurity during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Greater Lansing Food Bank joins Feeding America® food banks nationwide this September for the 13th annual Hunger Action Month

News

Canceled events hurting East Lansing business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Events to Rent is looking for ways to stay afloat now that there are essentially no events on campus.

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

News

U of M to eliminate 21 positions in the Athletic Department.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The department faced a potential revenue loss of $100 million.

News

8 MSU employees did not report misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, according to OCR report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Several of those identified are no longer in their roles or have left MSU.