Michigan To Cut 21 Sports Jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced Tuesday his department is eliminating 21 what he calls “positions.” Who and what was not announced. Michigan is facing a $100 million deficit from no football. It is undetermined whether any Big Ten school will have football this fall or not. Michigan has made other substantial cutbacks from its $200 million athletic budget.

