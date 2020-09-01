Advertisement

Michigan To Cut 21 Sports Jobs

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced Tuesday his department is eliminating 21 what he calls “positions.” Who and what was not announced. Michigan is facing a $100 million deficit from no football. It is undetermined whether any Big Ten school will have football this fall or not. Michigan has made other substantial cutbacks from its $200 million athletic budget.

Sports

In My View 8/28/2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
In my view the key to this high school sports year may well be the emergence of saliva covid tests that are inexpensive and offer reliable results in just 15 or so minutes. If high school athletes can test entering school on the day of competition, then I think those involved would think it is safer to play sports in any season with an assurance that someone isn’t present who is positive with the virus. The emergence of this test in my view is key at all levels of sport.