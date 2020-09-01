Advertisement

MHSAA director says Whitmer has authority to decide if players can compete

MHSAA building in East Lansing.
MHSAA building in East Lansing.(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The leader of the MHSAA said that the decision on whether there will be matches for soccer, volleyball, swimming and diving this fall will be left up to Governor Whitmer.

Executive Director Mark Uyl said the governor’s “Safe Start” order does not allow competitions, unless participants stay six feet apart.

Football has been postponed until the spring.

Uyl hopes the governor will issue further guidance this week.

