Mayor Schor looking to make hazard pay available to first responders, officials

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor is looking to make hazard pay available to first responders and officials: police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, and corrections officers. It amounts to about $1,000 per person.

The hazard pay is to help those who put themselves on the frontlines during the COVID-19 outbreak-and continued to fortify their communities.

Mayor Schor and his colleagues applied for $381,000 for the state of Michigan’s First Responders’ Hazard Pay Premiums Program. Mayor Schor is looking forward to issuing the funds.

“I appreciate the Lansing City Council approving the dollars this evening, and we will issue the hazard pay as soon as our application is approved by the MI Department of Treasury,” said Mayor Schor.

