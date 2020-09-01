Lugnuts Get New Name For Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Tuesday naming rights for their stadium have been granted to Jackson National Life Insurance Company. It’s a seven year deal through 2027 and the stadium will simply be known as Jackson Field. That’s the current name of the Lugnuts’ playing surface and that name continues. The ballpark is 24 years old and began as Oldsmobile Park and for the past ten years was known as Cooley Law School Stadium.

