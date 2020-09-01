Local pizza delivery driver robbed

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Aug. 28 at approximately 11:00 p.m., a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed in the area of Merriman St. and E. Prospect St. in Jackson.

The driver was stopped at the stop sign on Merriman St. when an unknown man entered the passenger side of his vehicle. The driver did not actually see a firearm but indicated the suspect pressed an object against his head that he believed to be a firearm. The driver turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran in a northbound direction.

A Blackman-Leoni Township K-9 assisted but the suspect was not located and is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties, approximately 5′08″, skinny build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and no mask covering. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Holly Rose at (517) 768-8724 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

