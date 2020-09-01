Advertisement

LIVE: President Trump attends roundtable on community safety in Kenosha

(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
News

U of M to eliminate 21 positions in the Athletic Department.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The department faced a potential revenue loss of $100 million.

News

8 MSU employees did not report misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, according to OCR report

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Several of those identified are no longer in their roles or have left MSU.

News

Trump tweets discussions of restarting Big Ten football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump tweeted that he spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

News

Lansing Lugnuts stadium renamed to Jackson Field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Lansing Lugnuts have entered into a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance Company to play at Jackson Field through 2027.

News

Local pizza delivery driver robbed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The driver was stopped at a stop sign when an unknown man entered the passenger side of his vehicle.

News

Deadline confirmed for driver’s license renewal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The Michigan Department of State has announced that several major renewals will come due at the end of September.

VOD Recordings

Could Gyms in Mid-Michigan Reopen Next Week?

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Detroit held firework show to honor front line workers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The day started with a memorial drive through Belle Isle with photos of the Covid-19 victims on display. It ended with a fireworks show that night to honor front line heroes.

News

MHSAA director says Whitmer has authority to decide if players can compete

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Executive Director Mark Uyl said the governor’s “Safe Start” order does not allow competitions, unless participants stay six feet apart.

News

Payroll tax delays start today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Employees are only eligible if their bi-weekly paychecks are $4000 or less.