News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
Covid and the Classroom
Back to Learning
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Submit Photos and Videos
Election Results
Candidates
Election News
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
Random Acts of Refreshment
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Advertisement
LIVE: President Trump attends roundtable on community safety in Kenosha
(Alex Brandon | AP)
By
Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
U of M to eliminate 21 positions in the Athletic Department.
Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The department faced a potential revenue loss of $100 million.
News
8 MSU employees did not report misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, according to OCR report
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Several of those identified are no longer in their roles or have left MSU.
News
Trump tweets discussions of restarting Big Ten football
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
President Trump tweeted that he spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.
News
Lansing Lugnuts stadium renamed to Jackson Field
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
The Lansing Lugnuts have entered into a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance Company to play at Jackson Field through 2027.
Latest News
News
Local pizza delivery driver robbed
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The driver was stopped at a stop sign when an unknown man entered the passenger side of his vehicle.
News
Deadline confirmed for driver’s license renewal
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The Michigan Department of State has announced that several major renewals will come due at the end of September.
VOD Recordings
Could Gyms in Mid-Michigan Reopen Next Week?
Updated: 6 hours ago
News
Detroit held firework show to honor front line workers
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
The day started with a memorial drive through Belle Isle with photos of the Covid-19 victims on display. It ended with a fireworks show that night to honor front line heroes.
News
MHSAA director says Whitmer has authority to decide if players can compete
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
Executive Director Mark Uyl said the governor’s “Safe Start” order does not allow competitions, unless participants stay six feet apart.
News
Payroll tax delays start today
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
Employees are only eligible if their bi-weekly paychecks are $4000 or less.