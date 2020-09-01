Lansing police arrest two after after calls of shots fired from vehicle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday officers responded to the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive in Lansing on a report of subjects firing a gun from a vehicle at 12:07 pm.

A description of the vehicle was given. With it, a detective in the area was able to locate the vehicle and provide updated locations until a uniformed officer arrived.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Penrod Court and Northrup Street. Four subjects fled from the vehicle on foot. A k9 officer arrived and conducted a track, which led to a subject hiding in a backyard nearby. A second suspect was seen running from the area on foot, but was then apprehended by nearby officers.

This second subject, an 18-year-old male, was in possession of a firearm.

At the original shooting scene there was damage to a vehicle, but no injuries. The two subjects were arrested and lodged at the Lansing Police Department jail for a weapons charges and for obstructing an investigation.

The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.