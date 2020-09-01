Advertisement

Lansing police arrest two after after calls of shots fired from vehicle

(Source: WALB)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday officers responded to the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive in Lansing on a report of subjects firing a gun from a vehicle  at 12:07 pm.

A description of the vehicle was given. With it, a detective in the area was able to locate the vehicle and provide updated locations until a uniformed officer arrived.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Penrod Court and Northrup Street. Four subjects fled from the vehicle on foot. A k9 officer arrived and conducted a track, which led to a subject hiding in a backyard nearby. A second suspect was seen running from the area on foot, but was then apprehended by nearby officers.

This second subject, an 18-year-old male, was in possession of a firearm.

At the original shooting scene there was damage to a vehicle, but no injuries. The two subjects were arrested and lodged at the Lansing Police Department jail for a weapons charges and for obstructing an investigation.

The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Local schools preparing for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
The state said there are five outbreaks in K-12 schools. One of those outbreaks is in a mid-Michigan school, but the state isn’t saying which building or district.

News

Secretary of State prepares for election worker shortage

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State launches election worker recruitment site.

News

MSU recommending ban for former basketball player

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University has recommended that former basketball player Brock Washington be permanently barred from classes as well as be banned from campus for two years.

News

Local volunteers helping victims of California wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jace Harper
Lightning strikes have sparked hundreds of wildfires, fueled by dry air from a record-breaking heat wave.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 718 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 1, Michigan health officials have reported 718 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths.

Community

Greater Lansing Food Bank calls for actions amid increased food insecurity during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Greater Lansing Food Bank joins Feeding America® food banks nationwide this September for the 13th annual Hunger Action Month

News

Canceled events hurting East Lansing business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Events to Rent is looking for ways to stay afloat now that there are essentially no events on campus.

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

News

U of M to eliminate 21 positions in the Athletic Department.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The department faced a potential revenue loss of $100 million.

News

8 MSU employees did not report misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, according to OCR report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Several of those identified are no longer in their roles or have left MSU.