Lansing Lugnuts stadium renamed to Jackson Field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Lugnuts have entered into a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance Company to play at Jackson Field through 2027, the team announced in a news release.

“This is an immensely important day for us,” said Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson. “We’ve had a strong relationship with Jackson for the last 10 years and we’re excited to take this next step forward, signing a long-term investment that will benefit the City of Lansing and Mid-Michigan in the next decade.”

The Lugnuts’ home ballpark open im1996 on Michigan Avenue between Cedar and Larch Streets. It had been named Cooley Law School Stadium since 2010.

