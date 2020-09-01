Advertisement

Lansing Lugnuts stadium renamed to Jackson Field

(WBKO)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Lugnuts have entered into a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance Company to play at Jackson Field through 2027, the team announced in a news release.

“This is an immensely important day for us,” said Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson. “We’ve had a strong relationship with Jackson for the last 10 years and we’re excited to take this next step forward, signing a long-term investment that will benefit the City of Lansing and Mid-Michigan in the next decade.”

The Lugnuts’ home ballpark open im1996 on Michigan Avenue between Cedar and Larch Streets. It had been named Cooley Law School Stadium since 2010.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved..

