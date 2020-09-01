Advertisement

In My View 9/1/2020: NFL

In My View 9/1/2020
In My View 9/1/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I hope the NFL does away with pre season games permanently.  It’s a possibility.  Why play games that have little value besides evaluating backup players.  More anticipation for this season ahead with the first game here on channel 10 a week from Thursday, Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City.  Players health would seemingly be so much better with fewer games—why not pre season games be wiped out to the best interests of all concerned.

