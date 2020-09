LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt’s Julie Massa Tuesday wom the Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur Golf Championship. Massa also won the tournament in 2017, both victories at Hidden River Golf Club near :Pellston. Massa fired a 148 for 36 holes, good for a three shot victory. She is being inducted next spring into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame.

