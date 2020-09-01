Health officials confirm 718 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 1, Michigan health officials have reported 718 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths. The state totals now sit at 103,186 cases and 6,495 deaths.

Clinton County reports 424 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 457 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,748 cases and 40 deaths.

Jackson County reports 820 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 408 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.