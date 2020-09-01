Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.
Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.
Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.
A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.
A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.
Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.