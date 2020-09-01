Governor Whitmer to hold press conference on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Sept. 2, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will address Michigan residents.

The press conference is to be held at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Whitmer might provide updates on the prospects of gyms re-opening. Also, a Michigan business leader is expected to announce a significant investment in the state’s economy to help support small businesses.

Overall, officials will pinpoint what the state’s response efforts will be towards COVID-19.

WILX will be livestreaming the presser.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.