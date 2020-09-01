Detroit held firework show to honor front line workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Detroit paid tribute to those who died from the coronavirus on Monday.

The day started with a memorial drive through Belle Isle with photos of the Covid-19 victims on display.

It ended with a fireworks show that night to honor front line heroes.

“The Ford Fireworks” is an annual event. This year’s theme was “We are one together.”

More than 1,400 people in Detroit have died from the virus.

