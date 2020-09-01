CATA to stop operations on Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of Labor Day, the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Monday, Sept. 7.

The following CATA services will not be in operation: fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl and Shopping Bus.

Service will resume as normal on Michigan State University’s campus on Sunday, Sept. 6, on Routes 34, 35 and 36 at 11 p.m. and at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Lot Link. Lot Link will be available Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. to provide transportation from Lots 80, 83, Commuter Lot 89 and Lot 91 to student-housing complexes.

Campus service begins Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 2 a.m. on Night Owl and at 7 a.m. on Routes 32, 34, 35 and 36.

It is important to note that the Spec-Tran office will remain open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides on or after Tuesday, Sept. 8. Same-day trips will not be scheduled.

To schedule a ride, call 517-394-CATA (2282). For Spec-Tran trip management, login to myspectran.org.

For further information, please contact CATA’s Customer Experience at info@cata.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.