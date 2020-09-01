Canceled events hurting East Lansing business

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fall in East Lansing is normally a very busy time of year. But, COVID has canceled the fall Spartan football season, MSU Welcome Week, plus sorority and fraternity recruitment. That’s bringing another major blow to an East Lansing business that makes a lot of money from those events.

Events to Rent is looking for ways to stay afloat now that there are essentially no events on campus.

“Most events canceled, some postponed. Those that postponed eventually canceled,” said Scott Awad, co-owner of Events to Rent.

Last week should have been very busy for Awad with Welcome Week at MSU and getting ready for sorority recruitment. He says the cancellation of those events has made him lose about $100,000.

Since reopening in July, Events to Rent has mostly been providing tents for backyard weddings, and some customers have been buying flowers from Awad’s floral design business.

“They’re trying to keep us afloat. They’re supporting us, which is very sweet and very dear to us,” he said.

However, outdoor events will only last another month or two. Meaning, the business will likely have to rely on loans.

“We’re at the mercy of COVID. There’s not really much we can do. We’re not a technology company. We can’t do virtual events. We’re your mom and pop kind of party rental. We provide the tents, tables, chairs, decor, and if the events don’t happen, we’re not working,” said Awad.

Awad is hoping the football season resumes in the spring to recoup some of those losses by renting out tents for tailgate.

