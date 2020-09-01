Advertisement

Canceled events hurting East Lansing business

Events to Rent is looking for ways to stay afloat now that there are essentially no events on campus.
Events to Rent is looking for ways to stay afloat now that there are essentially no events on campus.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fall in East Lansing is normally a very busy time of year. But, COVID has canceled the fall Spartan football season, MSU Welcome Week, plus sorority and fraternity recruitment. That’s bringing another major blow to an East Lansing business that makes a lot of money from those events.

Events to Rent is looking for ways to stay afloat now that there are essentially no events on campus.

“Most events canceled, some postponed. Those that postponed eventually canceled,” said Scott Awad, co-owner of Events to Rent.

Last week should have been very busy for Awad with Welcome Week at MSU and getting ready for sorority recruitment. He says the cancellation of those events has made him lose about $100,000.

Since reopening in July, Events to Rent has mostly been providing tents for backyard weddings, and some customers have been buying flowers from Awad’s floral design business.

“They’re trying to keep us afloat. They’re supporting us, which is very sweet and very dear to us,” he said.

However, outdoor events will only last another month or two. Meaning, the business will likely have to rely on loans.

“We’re at the mercy of COVID. There’s not really much we can do. We’re not a technology company. We can’t do virtual events. We’re your mom and pop kind of party rental. We provide the tents, tables, chairs, decor, and if the events don’t happen, we’re not working,” said Awad.

Awad is hoping the football season resumes in the spring to recoup some of those losses by renting out tents for tailgate.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 718 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 1, Michigan health officials have reported 718 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths.

Community

Greater Lansing Food Bank calls for actions amid increased food insecurity during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Greater Lansing Food Bank joins Feeding America® food banks nationwide this September for the 13th annual Hunger Action Month

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

News

U of M to eliminate 21 positions in the Athletic Department.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The department faced a potential revenue loss of $100 million.

Latest News

News

8 MSU employees did not report misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, according to OCR report

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Several of those identified are no longer in their roles or have left MSU.

News

Trump tweets discussions of restarting Big Ten football

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump tweeted that he spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

News

Lansing Lugnuts stadium renamed to Jackson Field

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Lansing Lugnuts have entered into a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance Company to play at Jackson Field through 2027.

News

Local pizza delivery driver robbed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The driver was stopped at a stop sign when an unknown man entered the passenger side of his vehicle.

News

Deadline confirmed for driver’s license renewal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The Michigan Department of State has announced that several major renewals will come due at the end of September.

VOD Recordings

Could Gyms in Mid-Michigan Reopen Next Week?

Updated: 7 hours ago