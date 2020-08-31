Woman pleads guilty to biting nose of 71-year-old man

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) -A woman has plead to guilty to biting the nose of a 71-year-old man in her care.

Brytany Seymour admits that she bit the man on the nose, face, and lips of the man. She said that she was ashamed but had been threatened and had not taken her medication.

Seymour said she has PTSD from an 8 1/2 year abusive relationship. She said that she almost died during the relationship.

She was originally arraigned at the Clinton County Court on July 6.

She plead not guilty at her intial arraignment hearing.

She was charged with multiple felonies including two counts of assault with intent to maim, one count of vulnerable adult abuse in the first degree, and one count of police officer — assaulting/resisting/obstructing, according to previous court documents.

Seymour will face Judge Michael Clarizio for sentencing at a later date. In her Monday, Aug. 31 final trial conference the judge dismissed three related charges.

