Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to biting nose of 71-year-old man

Brytany Seymour pleaded guilty Monday, July 6th, to biting an elderly man in the nose.
Brytany Seymour pleaded guilty Monday, July 6th, to biting an elderly man in the nose.(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) -A woman has plead to guilty to biting the nose of a 71-year-old man in her care.

Brytany Seymour admits that she bit the man on the nose, face, and lips of the man. She said that she was ashamed but had been threatened and had not taken her medication.

Seymour said she has PTSD from an 8 1/2 year abusive relationship. She said that she almost died during the relationship.

She was originally arraigned at the Clinton County Court on July 6.

She plead not guilty at her intial arraignment hearing.

She was charged with multiple felonies including two counts of assault with intent to maim, one count of vulnerable adult abuse in the first degree, and one count of police officer — assaulting/resisting/obstructing, according to previous court documents.

Seymour will face Judge Michael Clarizio for sentencing at a later date. In her Monday, Aug. 31 final trial conference the judge dismissed three related charges.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Results from the Wehrle estate auction

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The auctioneer said the items that were sold Saturday ranged from $3,000 to $2.

News

Police seek help in finding missing man

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police are asking for help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.

News

Semi-truck driver arrested after police called for erratic driving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
According to the Sheriff’s Office, callers described the truck as being all over the road.

News

Motorist killed after driving head-on into semi-trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The semi-trailer was traveling south on the highway when it was hit head-on by the sedan which was heading north in the southbound lanes. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Latest News

News

Construction on three streets in Jackson will begin Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The streets that will be undergoing construction are Thompson, Durand, and Higby between Carlton Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

News

Public hearing Wednesday on Detroit refinery consent order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People taking part in the information session and public hearing will be able to pose questions to staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy about the proposal.

News

Police officer shot in Saturday St. Louis shooting dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Police have identified him as officer Tammaris L. Bohannan.

News

Jackson Salvation Army to hold third annual Red Shield benefit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
This year’s benefit will held on Facebook at 7 p.m.

News

Lansing property taxes due Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The deadline to turn everything in to the treasury office is 5 p.m.

News

Sheep sells for nearly 500,000 dollars

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
“Double Diamond” was bred via artificial insemination from parents who were also valued at high prices.