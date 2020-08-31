U. S. Open Tennis Is Underway

-NEW YORK (AP) - Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova has advanced in straight sets at the U.S. Open. liskova surged ahead of Anhelina Kalinina 4-1 in the opening set, lost three games in a row, then took the last eight for a 6-4, 6-0 victory. She had a 26-7 edge in winners.

Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is sticking around longer at Flushing Meadows than she did a year ago. Kerber eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a nearly empty Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In other opening-day action:

- No. 9 seed Diego Schwartzman blew a two-set lead and was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the first round. e led 2-0 but appeared to have problems with cramps as he lost to Cameron Norrie 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in a match that took nearly 4 hours.

- Marketa Vondrousova was the first winner of a match at the 2020 U.S. Open - and of any Grand Slam match since early February. The 2019 French Open runner-up, who is seeded 12th in New York, beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-4.