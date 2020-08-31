Tigers Make Two Trades on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers made two trades just ahead of Monday’s 4pm deadline. The Tigers acquired pitcher Derek Rodriguez from the San Francisco Giants, a minor league prospect and he was sent to the Tigers’ minor league camp. Rodriguez is the son of former Tigers’ catcher Pudge Rodriguez. Detroit also traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Chicago Cubs for minor league infield prospect Zach Short. It’s the third time the Tigers have traded Maybin and the seventh time he has been traded in his 14-year major league career.

